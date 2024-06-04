SC adjourns SIC reserves seat case till June 24

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned hearing till June 24, on an appeal of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding the reserved seats.

A thirteen-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the appeal against the verdict of Peshawar High Court.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfaan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan were also part of the bench. However, Justice Musarrat Hilali didn’t join the bench due to illness.

During hearing of the SIC’s lawyer, the chief justice remarked that the candidates who are not in front of us and you are representing from all the PTI. The candidates of PTI are leaving you and not joining your party.

The chief justice questioned whether PTI or independent candidates requested to take election symbol of bat? Why not challenge if the bat sign was not given, he asked.

He further remarked that we did not say that intra-party elections should not be held, adding that all the problems would have been resolved if intra-party elections were held.

Addressing the lawyer, the CJP said that you are trying to associate yourself with different parties, adding that you are no longer an independent candidate. He observed that if you show yourself as a PTI candidate, you are not an independent candidate.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the PTI had deprived its people of the democratic right. Where was the reflection of the will of the voters in the election of this political party, he asked. He said that if there were party elections then only the members of PTI would benefit it.

The CJP remarked that the case of PTI would have been strong if the independent members had not joined the SIC.

The PTI would have made a claim for these members. He asked if the candidate did not go to the SIC, what would happen to the reserved seats? If the number of 336 is to be completed in the Parliament then seats cannot be left vacant.

On this occasion, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that apparently, the PTI candidates changed their parties, adding that there is a decision under Article 63A on party change.

Justice Sayed Mansoor Ali Shah asked what will happen if there are more independent members in the parliament and there are two political parties. Whether all reserved seats will go to the two political parties or these parties will get specific seats only in proportion to the number of seats they had won.

During hearing, SIC’s lawyer Faisal Siddiqui said that the issue before the court is election, democracy and voter representation.

According to the Constitution, independent candidates can join a political party within three days.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), was informed in writing about joining the SIC.

The SIC did not submit the list for the reserved seats as it didn’t participating in the general elections.

The lawyer said that other parties approached the ECP to get the extra reserved seats after the application of the SIC for allocation of seats was rejected.

Faisal Saddiqui said that no decision was given against the plea seeking to invalidate the joining of the SIC by PTI members.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that SIC was recognized as a parliamentary party after participation of the members in it and it was considered correct. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till next date.