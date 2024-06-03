Open Menu

SC Adjourns SIC's Reserved Seats Case Till Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 09:44 PM

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding the reserved seats till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding the reserved seats till Tuesday.

A 13-member full court bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan were also part of the bench.

The case proceedings were broadcast live on the direction of the bench.

During the course of proceedings, the lawyers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) opposed the SIC's appeal.

Giving arguments, SIC’s lawyer Faisal Saddiqui said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted lists for the reserved seats but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not accept them. He said that it was not necessary for any political party to contest elections for the reserved seats. The reserved seats could be allocated to a political party after independent members joined it.

He said that there was a conflict on 77 reserved seats, which were allocated to other political parties.

CJP Isa remarked that the factual position was that the SIC did not contest the elections. A political party might claim that it had received the highest number of votes.

"If we talk about democracy then we should view this completely," he added.

The lawyer said that the ECP had admitted the SIC as a parliamentary party.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Lawyers Yahya Khan Muhammad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party Afridi Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Ma ..

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"

23 minutes ago
 Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environment ..

Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK

31 minutes ago
 11 killed in Quetta coal mine

11 killed in Quetta coal mine

32 minutes ago
 UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weeke ..

UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs

39 minutes ago
 KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of pow ..

KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers

39 minutes ago
 6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly

6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly

39 minutes ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..

39 minutes ago
 KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's ..

KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over studen ..

31 minutes ago
 DC urges parents to administer polio drops to thei ..

DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children

31 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

31 minutes ago
 19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to s ..

19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 2

31 minutes ago
 DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangemen ..

DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangements for patients

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan