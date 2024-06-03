The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding the reserved seats till Tuesday

A 13-member full court bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan were also part of the bench.

The case proceedings were broadcast live on the direction of the bench.

During the course of proceedings, the lawyers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) opposed the SIC's appeal.

Giving arguments, SIC’s lawyer Faisal Saddiqui said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted lists for the reserved seats but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not accept them. He said that it was not necessary for any political party to contest elections for the reserved seats. The reserved seats could be allocated to a political party after independent members joined it.

He said that there was a conflict on 77 reserved seats, which were allocated to other political parties.

CJP Isa remarked that the factual position was that the SIC did not contest the elections. A political party might claim that it had received the highest number of votes.

"If we talk about democracy then we should view this completely," he added.

The lawyer said that the ECP had admitted the SIC as a parliamentary party.