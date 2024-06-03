SC Adjourns SIC's Reserved Seats Case Till Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding the reserved seats till Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding the reserved seats till Tuesday.
A 13-member full court bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan were also part of the bench.
The case proceedings were broadcast live on the direction of the bench.
During the course of proceedings, the lawyers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) opposed the SIC's appeal.
Giving arguments, SIC’s lawyer Faisal Saddiqui said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted lists for the reserved seats but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not accept them. He said that it was not necessary for any political party to contest elections for the reserved seats. The reserved seats could be allocated to a political party after independent members joined it.
He said that there was a conflict on 77 reserved seats, which were allocated to other political parties.
CJP Isa remarked that the factual position was that the SIC did not contest the elections. A political party might claim that it had received the highest number of votes.
"If we talk about democracy then we should view this completely," he added.
The lawyer said that the ECP had admitted the SIC as a parliamentary party.
Recent Stories
Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"
Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK
11 killed in Quetta coal mine
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..
KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over studen ..
DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri
19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 2
DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangements for patients
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 killed in Quetta coal mine32 minutes ago
-
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs39 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers39 minutes ago
-
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly39 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at Lakki Marwat39 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over student's death31 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri31 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangements for patients31 minutes ago
-
PML-N MNAs call for election tribunal judge replacement over bias claims31 minutes ago
-
BISP, UNICEF to enhance collaborative efforts for women and children health31 minutes ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test1 hour ago