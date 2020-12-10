UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns Sindh Assembly Speaker's Bail Plea Till January's 2nd Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

SC adjourns Sindh Assembly speaker's bail plea till January's 2nd week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday adjourned hearing of the bail plea, filed by Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani without proceedings till second week of January.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

The court adjourned hearing without proceedings due to illness of National Accountability Bureau additional prosecutor general.

The court was informed that the additional prosecutor general had quarantined himself as he had tested positive for the COVID-19.

