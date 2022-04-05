UrduPoint.com

SC Adjourns Suo Motu Hearing On NA Proceedings Till Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2022 | 05:34 PM

CJP Bandial says they will release the order if all parties complete their arguments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) The Supreme Court today (Tuesday) adjourned hearing into suo motu case about dismissal of no-confidence motion in the National Assembly till tomorrow.

A five-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is hearing the case.

The lawyers of the petitioner, political parties and the Supreme Court Bar Association have completed their arguments.

The court has asked the lawyers of the other party to complete their arguments tomorrow. Suri had disallowed the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday — a move that the Opposition said was a blatant violation of the Constitution.

During the proceedings, CJP Bandial directed NA speaker's counsel Naeem Bokhari to submit the minutes of the crucial NA session held on March 31 to debate on the no-confidence motion.

Raza Rabbani, the PPP senator, argued on the case, saying that it was a civilian coup. He said that a stance was made through an alleged cable which was based on malafide intent. Rabbani said the no-confidence motion against the prime minister was tabled on March 28 but the NA session was deferred. He argued that Suri gave the ruling without putting the documents before the parliament on Sunday. He further argued that Rule 28 said the deputy speaker could not give a ruling even if he had the authority.

Rabbani said, “Deputy speaker's ruling is illegal, no-trust motion cannot be rejected without voting on it,”.

He said the deputy speaker's ruling did not have constitutional security under Article 69.

“Voting is mandatory within the given duration in light of the Constitution”.

The counsel for the PPP argued that the no-trust motion could not be rejected under the Constitution. He contended, “It can be rejected only when if those who submitted it take it back and the speaker can reject it only after voting is held on it,”. He also submitted that President Alvi did not need to file the reference seeking interpretation on Article 63A, and should have advised the prime minister to go for voting on the motion filed against him. Rabbani asked the court to seek the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting and the cable. He also asked the court to constitute a judicial commission to probe into NA proceedings and asked for a stay on Sunday's assembly session case.

“The court should consider the misuse of authority instead of the proceedings within the assembly and see whether the speaker can apply Article 5,”. The PPP leader argued that they wanted that the arguments were completed and the court issued a brief order today. “[We] will release on order if all the parties complete the arguments,” the CJP remarked.

The top court adjourned further hearing till tomorrow.

