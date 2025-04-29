Open Menu

SC Adjourns Super Tax Case Hearing Until Monday

Published April 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Super Tax case until Monday, following a request from the counsel representing the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

A five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Hassan Baloch, presided over the proceedings.

During the hearing, FBR’s counsel, Raza Rabbani, requested the court to postpone the case.

Justice Amin-ud-Din initially remarked that the case would be adjourned until the next day. However, Rabbani informed the court that he was in Karachi and requested that the hearing be rescheduled for Thursday.

Justice Amin-ud-Din responded that Thursday, May 1, is a public holiday. Consequently, the bench adjourned the hearing until Monday, May 5.

Senior advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan has already concluded his arguments against Section 4B of the Income Tax Ordinance. Several lawyers representing various companies and private entities have endorsed his position in the case.

