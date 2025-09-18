SC Adjourns Super Tax Case Till Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till Friday in a case pertaining to the imposition of super tax
by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).
During the hearing, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizv remarked that members of parliament were the representatives
who come through people's votes , and they should be cognizant of the public problems.
A five-member bench of the top headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the case.
The taxpayer's lawyer Khalid Javed commenced the arguments. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel inquired about
the procedure for bringing a bill in parliament.
The taxpayer's lawyer took the position that policy making and tax collectors were two different things.
"Tax collectors are from the FBR who collect taxes, policy formulation is the job of parliament, if I am a
policy maker, I will ask experts whether the public benefits or suffers from it," he said.
Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that members of parliament are elected by the people and should know
what the public issues are.
Khalid Javed took the stand that till date no tax expert has been called in parliament to discuss the profit and loss
after tax.
Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi said that "we had asked the same question to the FBR lawyers. The FBR lawyers replied that experts are called from different chambers of commerce.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that " in-principle, experts should have their opinions before imposing a
tax." Justice Amin Ud Din Khan said that "it should also be clear how many people will be affected if a 10 percent
tax is imposed."
The hearing of the case was adjourned till 9:30 on Friday.
Recent Stories
India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting
UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Layyah police bust fake Umrah ticket scam, arrange genuine travel for 28 pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns super tax case till Friday2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Astronomy Society invites schools to celebrate World Space Week 20252 minutes ago
-
Court seeks arguments on transfer of jail trial2 minutes ago
-
Court to hear Toshakhana-II case on Sep 222 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab secures Rs. 232m in pending dues for 229 citizens in 3 months12 minutes ago
-
SIUT observes World Patient Safety Day12 minutes ago
-
NMU VC visits flood relief camp, reviews medical facilities22 minutes ago
-
PRCS hosts cycling rally to mark 'Zero Emission Week'22 minutes ago
-
NDMA urges vigilance as rain threatens river swelling over next two days32 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk at LGH highlights importance of diagnosis, treatment of atopic eczema32 minutes ago
-
UoG hosts session on Punjab women empowerment programs32 minutes ago