ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on former President Asif Ali Zardari's application to transfer four National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references from Islamabad to Karachi till date in office.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, NAB Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana said the NAB had prepared its reply in the case.

Justice Ijaz asked were the references being processed? The prosecutor general replied in affirmative and said there were six issues before the court.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz responded that there was only one issue before the court. The references were filed in Islamabad on the orders of the SC and the review petition was also rejected, he added.

The prosecutor general said the NAB had also filed the fifth reference against the petitioner.

Justice Bandial said the court had not reviewed the NAB reply and it would try to hear the case again in June.