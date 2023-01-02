SC admits appeal of Balochistan government regarding special assistants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the appeal of Balochistan government for hearing regarding the appointment of special assistants to the chief minister.

The bench remarked that it was compulsory to serve notice under 27A prior to cancellation of any law.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, hearing the case, remarked that how a law could be suspended which had already been revoked. The bench, however, said that it was serving notice to the respondents to the extent of only court order.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked whether this case had become ineffective now. If the case was about the incumbent Balochistan government, he questioned.

Additional Advocate General said that although the case was related to the previous government but the matter was that the high court had revoked the law in its judgment.

The top court had already passed its judgment in similar case about Sindh province, he added.

He further said that the high court had not served notice under 27A before revoking the law. He also prayed the court to suspend the verdict of Balochistan High Court.

The court served notices on the matter to the respondents and adjourned hearing till two weeks. It may be mentioned here that the BHC had terminated an act of 2018 on April 13, 2020 related to the appointment of special assistants to the chief minister.

A three member bench of the top court heard the case.