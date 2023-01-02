UrduPoint.com

SC Admits Appeal Of Balochistan Government Regarding Special Assistants

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SC admits appeal of Balochistan government regarding special assistants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the appeal of Balochistan government for hearing regarding the appointment of special assistants to the chief minister.

The bench remarked that it was compulsory to serve notice under 27A prior to cancellation of any law.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, hearing the case, remarked that how a law could be suspended which had already been revoked. The bench, however, said that it was serving notice to the respondents to the extent of only court order.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked whether this case had become ineffective now. If the case was about the incumbent Balochistan government, he questioned.

Additional Advocate General said that although the case was related to the previous government but the matter was that the high court had revoked the law in its judgment.

The top court had already passed its judgment in similar case about Sindh province, he added.

He further said that the high court had not served notice under 27A before revoking the law. He also prayed the court to suspend the verdict of Balochistan High Court.

The court served notices on the matter to the respondents and adjourned hearing till two weeks. It may be mentioned here that the BHC had terminated an act of 2018 on April 13, 2020 related to the appointment of special assistants to the chief minister.

A three member bench of the top court heard the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Balochistan Supreme Court Chief Minister April May 2018 2020 Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its ..

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its activities

11 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

41 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

2 hours ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.