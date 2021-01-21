(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday admitted the appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for initial hearing challenging the bail of Agha Siraj Durrani granted by high court.

A three member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the appeal of NAB against the bail of Durrani.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded that the high court had ignored important facts while announcing its decision in bail case of the accused. He prayed the court to turn down the bail decision of high court.

The bench admitted the case for initial hearing and served notices to respondents including Durrani. The hearing of the case then adjourned for indefinite time.