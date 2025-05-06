SC Admits Review Petitions On Reserved Seats Decision, Issues Notices To Respondents
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has admitted the review petitions challenging its earlier verdict on reserved seats and issued notices to all respondents.
The hearing was conducted by a 13-member larger Constitutional Bench led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan. The bench included Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Ali Baqar Najafi.
During the proceedings, PML-N’s counsel Haris Azmat argued that the reserved seats were allocated to a party that was not even a party to the case. Justice Ayesha Malik responded that this point had already been addressed in the judgment and inquired about the basis of the review. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked whether the disagreement was with the entire verdict or just the majority opinion. Azmat clarified that the objection was specifically to the majority judges' opinion and noted that even Chief Justice Yahya Afridi had rejected the plea for seat allocation on technical grounds.
Justice Ayesha Malik emphasized the limited scope of a review and noted that arguments could not be re-litigated.
Justice Mandokhail pointed out that both the Returning Officer’s order and the Election Commission's decision were under consideration at the time. Haris Azmat added that despite PTI having a team of lawyers, the orders were not challenged.
Justice Mandokhail questioned whether the nation should suffer for a party’s mistake and whether the Supreme Court should overlook a matter once brought to its notice. Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that the decision was made after a detailed hearing. Justice Aqeel Abbasi asked Azmat to provide arguments under Article 181, stating that he was re-arguing the case without presenting valid grounds for review.
Responding to Justice Hashim Khan Kakar’s inquiry, ECP counsel Sikandar Bashir Mohmand said the Commission had partially complied with the judgment and had acted upon one paragraph. He asserted that the ECP had implemented the Court's decision.
The constitutional bench formally admitted the review petitions and issued notices to the parties. However, Justices Ayesha A. Malik and Aqeel Abbasi dissented, declaring the petitions non-maintainable, while the remaining eleven judges of the bench agreed to proceed. The case was adjourned until Wednesday.
