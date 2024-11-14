SC again serves notice in plea against Arif Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A constitutional bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday again served notices to the petitioner in a case against election of Arif Alvi as president.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that such petitions could only be discouraged if these are dismissed with a fine.

The court served notices again and adjourned the case.

A six-member constitutional bench of the top court headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the cases.