SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

(@Abdulla99267510)

The top has asked the PTI to play role in the National Assembly as the people elected them for five years for their representation there, observing that by-election on 123 will not be so easy amid current economic situation after flash floods.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2022) The Supreme Court has once again suggested the PTI to go back and become part of the National Assembly as the public have elected their representatives for a term of five years.

A SC two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A. Malik was hearing the PTI appeal against IHC verdict in which plea for acceptance of resignation of PTI's MNAs in one-go was dismissed.

The top court has suggested the PTI to return to parliament and play it's role there.

During the proceedings, the CJP asked the PTI's counsel about the cost of by-election and observed that the country was badly hit by the recent floods. The CJP remarked that people did not have clean water to drink and economic situation was quite disappointing.

"The public have elected the PTI leaders for their representation in the parliament," remarked the CJP, observing that by-election on 123 seats of the National Assembly was a quite difficult.

The PTI, he remarked, should play it's role for the people. Foreigners are coming to Pakistan to help flood-hit people, the CJP remarked.

The SC has adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the PTI had filed a plea in Islamabad High Court challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) acceptance of the resignations of 11 MNAs and not accepting a "piece-meal" resignation of all 123 lawmakers.

But the IHC dismissed the plea on September 6.

The cause of fight for this case emerged when two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was ousted as the prime minister — through a no-confidence motion moved by the then-opposition — all PTI MNAs resigned en masse on April 11.

Suri — who was performing his duties as the acting NA speaker after Asad Qaiser resigned as the speaker — had accepted all the resignations on April 15.

Once Raja Pervez Ashraf was appointed the speaker, he, however, decided to verify the resignations of all MNAs by interviewing them individually.

The decision was taken after reports that several resignations submitted by the lawmakers were typed and not handwritten — which is against the NA's rules.