SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

A SC nine members bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will take up the case shortly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) The Supreme Court is all set to hear suo motu on apparent delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

A SC larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will hear the matter.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah are the other members of the bench.

President Dr Arif Alvi had earlier fixed April 9 as the date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A SC two-member bench comprising Justice Ahsan and Justice Naqvi had earlier on February 16 referred the matter to the CJP in the case of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

The bench will decide who is eligible to issue the date for polls, the constitutional responsibility of the federation and provinces, and who will fulfil the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections and when.

On Wednesday night, CJP Bandial had taken suo motu notice on notice recieved by the Registrar office.

The CJP had observed that reportedly the elections date was not announced so far.