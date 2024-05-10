Open Menu

SC All Set To Take Up Govt Pleas Challenging Ruling Against NAB Amendments

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2024 | 01:44 PM

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will lead a five-judge larger bench while justices Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Athar Minallah and Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi are the other members of the bench.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday scheduled the hearing for the Federal government’s appeals against the ruling that invalidated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments from September last year.

The top court set to review the appeals on May 14.

The court notified all parties involved.

The appeals were initially brought before the apex court in October last year.

Last September, the Supreme Court invalidated the amendments to NAB laws following a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

The ruling, decided by a 2-1 majority, with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah dissenting, came after the PTI founder argued in a plea from June 2022 that the amendments were intended to favor the powerful and legitimize corruption.

