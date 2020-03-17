UrduPoint.com
SC Allows Bail To Khawaja Saad Rafiq And Khwaja Salman Rafiq In Ashiyana Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:23 PM

SC allows bail to Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Salman Rafiq in Ashiyana case

The top court has directed Khawaja brothers to submit Rs 3 million as surety bond each.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Th Supreme Court allowed bail to PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khawaja Salman Rafiq in Ashiyana Housing Scheme scam here on Tuesday.

The top court directed both brothers to submit Rs 3 million each as surety bond.

In their bail plea, Khawaja brothers had questioned the jurisdiction of the NAB court and requested the court for their acquittal in the case. They denied their role in corruption of Paragon City.

The lawyers argued that disputes regarding a private business did not come under the jurisdiction of NAB Ordinance, 1990 while their clients were innocent and had nothing to do with the corruption. Their counsels argued that SECP was the right forum to look into the matter under the Companies Aact 2017.

In the reference against Khwaja brothers, NAB had said that the accused brothers bagged around Rs 18.2 millioin from M/s paragon City (Pvt) Limited in their bank accounts. The NAB said that both brothers established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue and deprived the public at large from their money.

Both leaders belonged to PML-N as Khwaja Saad Rafiq served as Federal Minister for Railways while Salman Rafiq was Minister for Specialized Healthcare Punjab. But both were arrested by the anti-graft boy over charges of plundering money from the citizens in the name of fake housing scheme and for their role in Paragon city scam.

