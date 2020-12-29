ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declared a petitioner Muhammad Nawaz as eligible to contest the elections of Chamber of Commerce and allowed him to appear in polls.

The court, however, stated that it would take decision regarding the powers of vice president if the petitioner won.

Earlier, the petitioner's lawyer stated that income of the candidate against the vice president should not be acceded than Rs 20 millions in light of election commission's rules and procedure.

However, the election commission had rejected the nomination papers of his client despite he met the eligibility criteria.

The court suspended the decision of election commission and allowed the petitioner to take part in polls of chamber of commerce.

A division bench of the top court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.