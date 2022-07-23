UrduPoint.com

SC Allows Hamza Shahbaz To Serve As Trusty CM Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punjab

A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has directed PA Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari to appear before court along with relevant record on Monday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2022) The Supreme Court has allowed Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty Chief Minister of the Punjab while hearing the petitions of PTI and the PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi challenging Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling in the Punjab chief minister's election.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — heard the case at the Supreme Court's Lahore registry.

The SC directed the Punjab Deputy Speaker along with record on Monday.

"We cannot leave Punjab without governance," the CJP remarked.

Fawad Chaudhary, Farrukh Habib, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and other PTI leaders were present there.

Advocate General Punjab Shahzad Shaukat, however, sought time from the top court.

The court accepted his plea and adjourned further hearing till Monday.

During the proceedings, PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that during yesterday's Punjab Assembly session, a re-election of the province's chief minister took place.

Justice Ahsan asked the lawyer how many lawmakers were present during the session, to which he responded that 370 members of the assembly were there.

Zafar contended that Elahi secured 186 votes and Hamza bagged 179 votes, therefore, in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, the PML-Q leader was the chief minister.

The lawyer argued that the SC's opinion in the May order had held that the parliamentary party could give directions to lawmakers on whom to vote for, and the PML-Q's parliamentary party decided to back Elahi, but despite that, Mazari rejected 10 PML-Q votes.

"They ignored the parliamentary party's decision," said Zafar

At this, the chief justice observed that all the relevant parties — deputy speaker, chief minister, and Punjab attorney-general — should be issued notices so they can provide their versions.

"We wish to personally hear from the deputy speaker. Only the deputy speaker can tell us which paragraph he was referring to," Justice Bandial said.

The PTI and PML-Q have filed the petition s and challenged the ruling of Deputy Speaker. They asked the court to set aside the ruling and try Dost Muhammad Mazari under Article 6 for violating the constitution.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Hamza Shahbaz Article 6 Punjab Vote Ali Zafar Turkish Lira May All From Top Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd July 2022

8 hours ago
 Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

16 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.