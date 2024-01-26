Open Menu

SC Allows Pervaiz Elahi To Contest Election From PP-32

Published January 26, 2024 | 09:33 PM

SC allows Pervaiz Elahi to contest election from PP-32

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the decision of election tribunal for rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and allowed him to contest polls from PP-32 Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the decision of election tribunal for rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and allowed him to contest polls from PP-32 Gujrat.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Athar Minallah, which heard the appeal of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to print his name and election symbol on the ballot paper.

Pervaiz Elahi's lawyer Faisal Siddiqui adopted the stance that the returning officer objected that his client, who was contesting elections from five constituencies, had not opened separate bank accounts for election expenses in each constituency.

He said that his client was also accused of hiding a 10-marla plot in his nomination papers, which he never owned.

The court observed that there was no restriction in the law for having a joint or separate bank accounts for each constituency for running election expenses.

It said that the objection regarding the property could also be addressed later on.

The top court, subsequently, approved the nomination of Pervaiz Elahi and allowed him to participate in the elections.

More Stories From Pakistan