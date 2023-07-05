Open Menu

SC Allows PIA To Make 205 New Professional Appointments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to make 205 new professional appointments while postponing the recruitment of 45 others.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by PIA seeking permission for 250 recruitments of pilots, cabin crew, IT specialists, finance and management officials.

In its verdict today, the apex court allowed the recruitment of pilots, cabin crew and IT specialists.

During the course of proceedings, the court also directed the PIA's administration to make the recruitment process clear and transparent.

Justice Ayesha Malik asked why PIA was not able to pay its dues and why did it had to recruit more people? Justice Ijaz said that the quality of services of the PIA was not up to the mark.

The new recruitments would burden the organisation by more than Rs 90 million annually, he added.

CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat said that the national airline's profit for the last six months was three billion rupees and flights were operating on profitable routes.

He said that the PIA was starting flight operations on international and national routes.

Justice Ijaz said that the flight staff of other airlines was less and questioned if the recruitment would be on a permanent or on a contractual basis.

The CEO replied that the recruitment would be on a one-year renewable contract basis.

The apex court allowed the recruitment of 205 employees after hearing the arguments of the CEO and additional attorney general.

