SC Allows Proceedings In Dr Asma Rani Murder Case In Ordinary Court

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

SC allows proceedings in Dr Asma Rani murder case in ordinary court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday removed the terrorism provisions from Dr Asma Rani murder case and allowed proceedings in the ordinary court.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Raja Aamir Abbas counsel for the accused said that this was a case of personal enmity, not a case of terrorism.  He said that it was written in the First Information Report (FIR) that she was killed for not marrying with the accused.

The counsel for Dr Asma's father stated that the daughter was brutally murdered in public and the case should be heard in an anti-terrorism court.

Dr. Asma was assassinated in KPK in 2018. Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had also taken suo moto notice over the murder incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

