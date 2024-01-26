Open Menu

SC Allows Shaukat Basra To Contest Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM

SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

The Supreme Court (SC) here on Friday accepted the appeal of PTI’s leader Shaukat Basra against rejection of his nomination papers and allowed him to contest the polls from NA-163 Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court (SC) here on Friday accepted the appeal of PTI’s leader Shaukat Basra against rejection of his nomination papers and allowed him to contest the polls from NA-163 Bahawalnagar.

In a two-page written order authored by Justice Munib Akhtar, the court said, “this leave petition is converted into an appeal and allowed. The impugned judgment of the learned High Court are set aside with the result that the nomination papers of the petitioner, now appellant, for NA-163 (Bahawalnagar) are deemed accepted and his name is deemed included in the final list of candidates for the General Elections of 2024.

It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to ensure that this is done, be allocated an election symbol. The name of the candidate and his election symbol must appear on the ballot papers used in and for the general election to the constituency aforementioned and the said election for this constituency must be held on 08.02.2024, as scheduled.”

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Munib Akhtar and comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard the case.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Basra Bahawalnagar From Top Court Election 2018 Nomination Papers NA-163

Recent Stories

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

20 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 h ..

LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours

20 minutes ago
 NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

20 minutes ago
 Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against ..

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid

34 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly fol ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct

22 minutes ago
 Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated a ..

Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash

22 minutes ago
4761 people from district Abbottabad demands posta ..

4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..

28 minutes ago
 Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth a ..

Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed

28 minutes ago
 SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

34 minutes ago
 Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza ..

Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case

28 minutes ago
 Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'ille ..

Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'

28 minutes ago
 Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan prio ..

Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan