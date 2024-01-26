SC Allows Shaukat Basra To Contest Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM
The Supreme Court (SC) here on Friday accepted the appeal of PTI’s leader Shaukat Basra against rejection of his nomination papers and allowed him to contest the polls from NA-163 Bahawalnagar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court (SC) here on Friday accepted the appeal of PTI’s leader Shaukat Basra against rejection of his nomination papers and allowed him to contest the polls from NA-163 Bahawalnagar.
In a two-page written order authored by Justice Munib Akhtar, the court said, “this leave petition is converted into an appeal and allowed. The impugned judgment of the learned High Court are set aside with the result that the nomination papers of the petitioner, now appellant, for NA-163 (Bahawalnagar) are deemed accepted and his name is deemed included in the final list of candidates for the General Elections of 2024.
It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to ensure that this is done, be allocated an election symbol. The name of the candidate and his election symbol must appear on the ballot papers used in and for the general election to the constituency aforementioned and the said election for this constituency must be held on 08.02.2024, as scheduled.”
A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Munib Akhtar and comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard the case.
