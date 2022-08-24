UrduPoint.com

SC Announces Vacancies Of Law Clerks

Published August 24, 2022

SC announces vacancies of Law Clerks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies for the position of Law Clerk for a period of 1 year (extendable) commencing in October 2022 as part of the Supreme Court Law Clerkship Program.

The Supreme Court Law Clerkship Program aims to cultivate the next generation of lawyers and jurists of Pakistan by providing a unique opportunity for professional growth and unparalleled mentorship, said a press release here on Wednesday.

A law clerk (also called judicial law clerk or judicial associate) is a lawyer- typically a recent law graduate - who provides direct assistance to a judge. The position of a Supreme Court Law Clerk is internationally considered to be among the most prestigious in the field of law, grooming young lawyers to go on to succeed in their respective fields, and give back to their country.

The requirements and details of the position as well as instructions on how to apply are available on the Supreme Court website at this address: https://www.supremecourt.gov.pk/situation-vacant-law-clerk/Interested candidates may apply after going through the job requirements and application instructions laid out therein. The deadline to apply is 11:59 pm on 9th September 2022. For any further queries, please contact scplawclerks@gmail.com.

