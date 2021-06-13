SC announces vacancies of Technical Interns

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced vacancies of Technical interns (Software Developers and Network Technicians) for a period of one year commencing in July/August 2021.

The application form and required qualifications/terms and conditions are mentioned in the advertisement available on the Supreme Court's website www.

supremecourt.gov.pk/careers.

The interested candidates could apply online after going through the advertisement. The deadline for submitting applications is June 27.