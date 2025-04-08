Open Menu

SC Appoints Waseem Ur Rehman As Additional Registrar Judicial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SC appoints Waseem ur Rehman as Additional Registrar Judicial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has appointed Waseem-ur-Rehman Khan Khakwani as Additional Registrar (Judicial).

Waseem-ur-Rehman Khakwani was appointed on deputation for a period of one year.

He is a District and Sessions Judge in the Punjab Judiciary. Prior to this appointment, he was Senior Additional Registrar in the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.

Waseem-ur-Rehman Khakwani has 16 years of experience in civil, criminal and family cases.

