SC apprises business community about development projects in Cantt areas

President Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Station Commander(SC) Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani Tuesday visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :President Rawalpindi Cantonment board and Station Commander(SC) Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani Tuesday visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here.

Talking to business community at Chamber house,he apprised them about the ongoing development projects in the cantonment areas including parking issues and tax relief.

Brigadier Ijaz Qamar told the business community that under the "Public Outreach"scheme, a program has been launched to regularize illegal residential buildings.

Under the scheme illegal residential buildings can get the map approved in just three days as RCB charges a meager amount of Rs2,500 from the people to get their plans surveyed and regularized,he said.

"There were more than 30,000 illegal buildings and the major aim of this scheme was to legalize all illegal structures to bring the practice to an end and provide relief",he informed.

The station commander said that in addition, property taxes have been waived due to the Corona epidemic,under which residential property will be taxed at 10% instead of 20% and commercial property at 15% instead of 30%.

To address the parking issue, a new parking site has been identified where shop owners and salesmen can park their cars/ motorbikes free of cost, he added.

Station Commander also shared the latest update on remodeling and extension of Ammar Chowk and Kutchery chowk.

"A beautification project has been launched to beautify entry and exit points of Rawalpindi and work is in progress to save the heritage and old buildings"he said.

Earlier, President RCCI Saboor Malik, lauded RCB for taking appropriate steps to end encroachment in the cantonment areas, addressing the parking problem in Sadar area and beautifying the city ,adding the business community was very grateful to the station commander for taking personal interest.