SC Approached Against Senate Resolution Passed To Postpone Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, a local lawyer, has filed a plea in the top court and asked it to initiate legal action against the Senate chairman and members.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) The matter of approving the resolution in the Senate to postpone the upcoming elections has reached the Supreme Court.

A petition for contempt of court has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Senate Chairman and members.

The application, filed by lawyer Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, asked the Supreme Court to declare the Senate resolution as illegal and unconstitutional, and called for action under Article 6 against the senators who played a role in passing the agreement.

Passing an agreement in the Senate, he said, fell under the category of contempt of court. He asked the top court to initiate legal action against the Senate Chairman and members over contempt of court.

On the other hand, a new agreement against the backdrop of the alleged manipulation of the general elections has been presented in the Senate.

According to the media reports, the Senate's Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed gathered the signatures for the agreement nationwide. The text of the resolution stated that holding elections is a constitutional requirement, and according to the constitution, elections should be held at the stipulated time.

The Supreme Court had already decided that elections would take place on February 8.

The lawyer said that a resolution based on the prevailing law and order and adverse weather conditions to postpone the elections is unconstitutional and undemocratic.

The Senate of Pakistan, he said, had no authority beyond the constitution.

He asked the court that the elections be conducted on February 8 in the light of the Supreme Court's rulings, providing a level playing field to all political parties, and declaring the resolution passed regarding the postponement of elections as null and void.

