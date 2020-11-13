SC approves PBA appeal for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday suspended high court and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) order regarding issuance of new tv channels license and accepted the Pakistan Broadcasters Association's (PBA's) appeal for hearing.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the PEMRA to hear the PBA in accordance with the law and make a decision without being affected by the previous decision.

It added that PEMRA should hear the PBA on December 7 or any other suitable date and decide the matter afterwards.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui counsel for PBA said that according to the law, members had to state the time and place of the meeting in the notice.

He said that the competent authority did not decide on the application of PBA.

Justice Qazi Amin said that PEMRA was a state body. If hearing the complainant solved the problem then solve it, he added.

He said that if the authority hear the PBA, the objection would disappear.

Faisal Siddiqui said that the court should rule that PEMRA would not be affected by the old decision at the time of the new decision.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.