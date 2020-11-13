UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Approves PBA Appeal For Hearing

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

SC approves PBA appeal for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday suspended high court and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) order regarding issuance of new tv channels license and accepted the Pakistan Broadcasters Association's (PBA's) appeal for hearing.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the PEMRA to hear the PBA in accordance with the law and make a decision without being affected by the previous decision.

It added that PEMRA should hear the PBA on December 7 or any other suitable date and decide the matter afterwards.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui counsel for PBA said that according to the law, members had to state the time and place of the meeting in the notice.

He said that the competent authority did not decide on the application of PBA.

Justice Qazi Amin said that PEMRA was a state body. If hearing the complainant solved the problem then solve it, he added.

He said that if the authority hear the PBA, the objection would disappear.

Faisal Siddiqui said that the court should rule that PEMRA would not be affected by the old decision at the time of the new decision.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court December Afridi Media TV Court

Recent Stories

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

11 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

21 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

21 minutes ago

Empowering youth, govt's top priority: Asad Umar

2 minutes ago

Two quacks clinics sealed in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Russia Curbs Poultry Import From Japan Amid Report ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.