PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari say SC has repeatedly ruled that phone tapping is a crime.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Monday asked Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of tapping the home landline phone of PTI Chairman Imran.

Addressing a press conference alongside the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari said that SC has repeatedly ruled that phone tapping is a crime.

She said that the opponents have failed to find anything against the former Prime Minister, so now they have started to torture his family.

She said that they should stop escalating the political crisis and move towards a better solution by giving the date for elections.