UrduPoint.com

SC Asks Counsels To Focus Arguments On Law In Review Petitions In SERA Case

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:30 AM

SC asks counsels to focus arguments on law in review petitions in SERA case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the counsels, appearing on behalf of parties in review petitions challenging SC decision in Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act (SERA) 2010, to focus their arguments only on law.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed MAnsoor Ali Shah, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard review petitions filed by the government and sacked workers against the judgment, which struck down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2010.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan appeared before the bench and stated that a three-member bench had asked the Chief Justice to constitute a five-member bench on November 29.

He said that the Federal government filed review petition on judicial grounds.

He said that the court allowed appeals of the petitioners and ordered them to submit written synopsis. He said that he would argue after the arguments of counsels for the petitioners.

Justice Bandial said that the court had asked senior counsels Waseem Sajjad and Raza Rabbani to argue the case as the availability of AGP was not sure.

Raza Rabbani said that he could not submit the written synopsis and would submit later today.

Advocate Waseem Sajjad counsel for two individuals of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Ltd (SNGPL) employees said that the apex court's bench on August 17 had declared SERA as null and void and as a result thousands of employees become jobless.

He said that around 16,000 employees got affected due to this judgment.

The court announced the judgment without hearing the AGP and affected employees, he added.

He said that these affected employees were neither party in the case nor they were issued notices by the court. He said that the right of the affected employees regarding provision of justice was affected due to this judgment. There were two sets of affected employees one executive class and the other lower grade employees, he said and added that the cabinet committee reinstated these employees in 2009. "My client was terminated in 1997 and reinstated on December 15, 2009 by the cabinet committee," he added.

Justice Mansoor said that they were not civil service employees and asked whether they were working on contract. Waseem responded that affected employees were from different cadres and most of the employees were not civil servants. The then government reinstated these employees after passing an act in the Parliament, he added.

Justice Bandial said that apparently, these employees were not recruited according to the prescribed criteria. The decisions of different courts were also present over the matter.

Waseem said that some employees filed petitions against the reinstatement of employees and challenged their reinstatement due to their seniority.

Justice Mansoor asked what procedure was adopted for provision of jobs.

The counsel replied that employees were recruited after interviews. He said that the government terminated employees on political rivalry in the past. All details regarding restoration of these sacked employees were narrated in the SERA, he added.

Some individuals challenged the reinstatement of employees in different courts due to seniority issue, he said.

Justice Mansoor said that a set of employees filed petitions after their seniority was affected due to passage of this Act.

Waseem Sajjad said that apparently, no one challenged this act as it surfaced during arguments in a petition.

Justice Mansoor said that rights of other employees were affected due to these employees and they filed petitions as their rights were infringed.

Waseem Sajjad said that Parliament legislated for the sacked employees.

Justice Bandial said that the court in its judgments had stated that there was a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution.

He asked the counsel to satisfy the court on what ground these employees were reinstated. There was a procedure for appointments in the government sector, he added.

Justice Mansoor said that reinstatement of dismissed employees after 12 years was an injustice to the fresh candidates.

Waseem Sajjad, said these people were not young anymore and had school going children, asking the court for relief.

Justice Sajjad asked the counsel to only talk about the law in the court, adding that retired employees went to the office one day and were awarded all the perks.

Justice Bandial termed such appointment and rehabilitation of employees unconstitutional and contrary to laws.

Advocate Shah Khawar pleaded the court to suspend the judgment till final decision in the review petitions.

Justice Bandial rejected the plea. He said the bench will try to hold day to day hearings from Monday to conclude the case at the earliest and issue a short ruling by the next week.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said the government itself approached the court for the appointment of the employees.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Parliament Raza Rabbani Company Young Sajjad Ali Turkish Lira August November December Gas All From Government Cabinet SNGPL Jobs Court

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.