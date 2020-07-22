SC asks ICT police to submit report on abduction of journalist Matiullah Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police to submit report regarding abduction and release of senior journalist Matiullah Jan from the Capital's G-6 Sector.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the contempt proceedings against journalist Matiullah Jan over his alleged derogatory tweet against the court and its judges.

During the course of proceedings, the court sought details regarding abduction of Matiullah Jan from the capital.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked why police had not recorded the statement of Matiullah Jan till now. What were the institutions doing, he questioned.

He said that the government should take action on the matter and proceed in accordance with the law.

The Attorney General said that immediate proceedings had been initiated in the matter.

Advocate Latif Khosa representing the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association expressed concern over the abduction and said that the journalist was picked up in broad daylight. He demanded that the kidnappers be identified from the CCTV footage available with the police.

The court directed the Islamabad Police to record the abducted journalist's statement and submit a challan before the relevant court.

With regards to the contempt of court proceedings, Matiullah Jan sought time to file his written reply.

The bench granted Matiullah Jan two weeks to hire a legal counsel and submit his reply.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.