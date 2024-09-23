Open Menu

SC Backs PTI For Reserved Seats In Detailed Verdict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 01:33 PM

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

Top court rules PTI remains a legitimate political party that secured seats in both national and provincial legislatures during the general elections

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday issued a detailed verdict on Monday in the reserved seats case, declaring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a political party eligible for reserved seat allocations.

The 70-page judgment, authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, followed days after National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), arguing that the apex court's July 12 short order was "incapable of implementation" due to amendments made to the Election Act 2017.

In his letter, the Speaker referred to the court's 8-5 majority verdict, which had cleared the way for PTI’s re-entry into the assemblies, after being excluded from the February 8 elections.

The detailed judgment elaborated on the eligibility of political parties to participate in elections, emphasizing that the absence of an electoral symbol does not affect their constitutional right to contest.

"The Constitution and the law do not prevent any political party from fielding candidates," the judgment stated, referencing the ECP's decision that had revoked PTI’s "bat" symbol due to irregularities in its intra-party elections.

The court reiterated that PTI remains a legitimate political party that secured seats in both national and provincial legislatures during the general elections. The Supreme Court directed the ECP to notify PTI members on the reserved seats.

The apex court also ruled that the ECP's March 1 decision was in contradiction with the Constitution and held no legal standing. This referred to the ECP's earlier move to deny the Sunni Ittehad Council's request for reserved seats, instead allocating them to other political parties based on proportional representation principles.

