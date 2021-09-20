SC Balochistan directs MS Sandman Provincial Hospital, directs to improve sanitation

UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan, Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday paid a surprise visit to Sandman Provincial Hospital and expressed his resentment over poor sanitation of the hospital

Secretary Building, Ghulam Ali Baloch and Secretary S&GAD Hashim Ghalzai were also present at the time of inspection.

The Chief Secretary inspected various departments of the hospital and expressed frustration over the poor sanitation situation in the hospital.

He directed the Medial Superintendent (MS) to improve the sanitation within a week and immediately abolish medical slip fee, adding that strict legal action would be taken after the time given to them.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in providing quality medical services to people of the province saying that the provincial government was paying special attention to modernize the health sector for provision of good facilities.

He said doctors should work more passionately for the service of humanity as the field of medicine was considered a sacred profession.

The Chief Secretary also directed to install biometric system to ensure attendance of doctors and staff and also directed to improve traffic and parking system in the hospital.

He said supply of medicines in the Civil Hospital and the shortage of doctors should be resolved immediately and the irresponsibility or negligence on the part of the concerned authorities should not cause any hindrance in the supply of medicines.

The Chief Secretary said that he would pay a special visit to all the hospitals and review the arrangements for provision of quality facilities to people in the province.

