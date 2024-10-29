SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday felicitated Asma Jahangir Group's candidate Mian Rauf Atta on getting elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday felicitated Asma Jahangir Group's candidate Mian Rauf Atta on getting elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The minister, in a news statement, also congratulated Head of the Asma Jahangir’s Group Ahsan Bhoon for the achievement.

The best person has been elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the minister remarked. Lawyers are the defender of democracy, human rights and the constitution, he said, adding the fraternity had a crucial law in upholding the rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and democratic norms.

He said the lawyers always acted as a bridge between the Bar and the Bench. Tarar hoped that the newly elected President and other officials would continue to play their positive role for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.The winning panel would also play an effective role in solving the problems of the lawyers' community.