SC bars fresh lawyers from voting enrolled in PBC without entry test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday stopped fresh lawyers, enrolled in the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) without an entry test, from the voting.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case, filed by Advocate Malik Aneeq Khatana regarding the legal reforms.

During the course of proceedings, the court also barred the enrolled lawyers from voting in the PBC who got less than 50 percent marks. The PBC chairman and vice chairman were also agreed on the decision. More than 3,500 new lawyers of Punjab would not be able to vote as they did not appear in the entrance test due to coronavirus pandemic.

PBC Vice Chairman Akram Khaksar said the entry test was suspended for three months.

The court also issued notices to Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad bar councils into the matter.

Justice Bandial said the Higher Education Commission should not take civil judge like test for the enrollment of lawyers.

He said the passing marks should not to be less than 50 percent.

The court also praised Advocate Aneeq Khatana for bringing the matter before the court.

Structural Reforms Committee Chairman Zafar Iqbal submitted recommendations to the court for implementation of the court order.

He said the Directorate of Legal Education should be established as it was not possible to get quality legal education in the country without the establishment of a directorate. The directorate should have a board consisting of law minister, attorney general, leadership of lawyers, HEC and other stakeholders, he added.

He said four eminent persons from the field of education should also be made part of the board.

He said lawyers training programme should also be ensured.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 23.