SC Bars Justice Qazi Faez Isa From Making Any Comment On Politicians

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:44 PM

SC bars justice Qazi Faez Isa from making any comment on politicians

Justice Isa has also pointed fingers at the Supreme Judicial Council, saying that justice has been murdered.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa from making any comment on politicians.

A 10-member SC bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the top court judge to confine himself to point out flaws in the court verdict.

Justice Bandial observed: “Behave like a lawyer, and not like a party to the case. Focus on your case. Don’t get emotional,”.

Justice Bandial remarked: “Don’t call unelected members of the federal cabinet bad,”

The petitioner said that he was sorry to his wife and daughter as their Names came to limelight because of him. He said it was all after the verdict on Faizabad sit-in that all hell broke loose.

The petitioner said that the ministry, and not the SC, meant everything for Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem.

“It is Barrister Farogh Naseem who has leveled allegations against me and my wife,” said Justice Isa, adding that it appeared as if he was not acquainted with Islamic teachings. He said decision to forward his case to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was a violation of the court’s jurisdiction.

Justice Isa said that Article 184/3 of the constitution was meant to protect human rights.

‘A judge errs in a case, he has the right to review his decision. And that the court’s decision was a violation of the Constitution as well as several laws,” he contended.

He made it clear that gaining access to somebody’s tax record was a crime. He alleged that Barrister Farogh had violated his oath, the petitioner demanded he should be sacked immediately as a law minister.

FBR was asked to complete the task given to it before the detailed judgment in his case came, said Qazi, alleging that Tax Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed acted under court’s pressure. He also came down hard upon members of the Supreme Judicial Council, saying they acted with a mala fide intent.

“I was not given opportunity to defend myself,” said the petitioner. He said the truth of the matter was that the council murdered the justice. He regretted that President Dr Arif Alvi did not even bother to respond to the three letters he had written to him.

“My media trial started before I was provided a copy of the reference filed against me,” the SC judge said. He accused the government of waging ‘fifth generation war’ against him and his family.

He also said that former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa did not listen tohis arguments and stabbed him in the back. He also regretted that his colleagues in Supreme Judicial Council called him mad and that he was told not to talk about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s family. Imran Khan, he said, was a cricketer and he was his fan. “I even took an autograph from him,” he remembered. He said Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed was his friend, but his verdict gave him lot of pain.

“Now a days, Justice Saeed is blue-eyed boy of the government,” said the judge. He also said that the country was facing threat from from within and not outside. “None can dare attack Pakistan from outside,” he said. The court, however, adjourned the hearing until April 19.

