SC Bench Hearing Appeals Regarding Army Courts Dissolved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A six-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC), hearing intra court appeals pertaining to the civilians’ trial in army courts, on Monday dissolved after Justice Sardar Tariq Masood recused himself from it.
The court sent the matter the three-member judges committee for formation of new bench.
A six-member larger bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard the case.
As the hearing began, the counsel for petitioner Jawad S. Khawaj raised objection over formation of the bench.
At this, the Justice Tariq Masood who was presiding the hearing recused himself from the bench after this the matter was sent to the three- member judges committee.
