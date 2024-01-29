SC Bench Hearing Civilians’ Trial In Military Courts’ Case Dissolved
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2024 | 12:48 PM
Justice Sardar Tariq Masood who was the head of six-member bench recuses himself from the bench.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) A Supreme Court bench convened to address a case concerning civilian trials within military courts dissolved on Monday following Justice Sardar Tariq Masood’s recusal from the bench.
The SC six-member bench comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan was due to take up the matter today.
However, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood who was heading the bench recused himself from the bench.
A number of applicants including former Chief Justice of Pakistan Jawad.
S Khawaja had challenged the civilians’ trial before the military courts.
However, Mr. Jawad S. Khawaja had also objected to the formation of the six-member bench, arguingt that under the rules, it should have been a seven-member bench. He asked the court to declare formation of the six-member bench as illegal. He had also mentioned that former SC Judge Ijazul Ahsan had also objected to the formation of the bench as he was the part of the judges’ committee.
Jawad S. Khawaja through his cousnel Khawaja Ahmed Hussain asked the court to order re-constitution of the bench.
