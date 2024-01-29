Open Menu

SC Bench Hearing Civilians’ Trial In Military Courts’ Case Dissolved

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2024 | 12:48 PM

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood who was the head of six-member bench recuses himself from the bench.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) A Supreme Court bench convened to address a case concerning civilian trials within military courts dissolved on Monday following Justice Sardar Tariq Masood’s recusal from the bench.

The SC six-member bench comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan was due to take up the matter today.

However, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood who was heading the bench recused himself from the bench.

A number of applicants including former Chief Justice of Pakistan Jawad.

S Khawaja had challenged the civilians’ trial before the military courts.

However, Mr. Jawad S. Khawaja had also objected to the formation of the six-member bench, arguingt that under the rules, it should have been a seven-member bench. He asked the court to declare formation of the six-member bench as illegal. He had also mentioned that former SC Judge Ijazul Ahsan had also objected to the formation of the bench as he was the part of the judges’ committee.

Jawad S. Khawaja through his cousnel Khawaja Ahmed Hussain asked the court to order re-constitution of the bench.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Muhammad Ali From Court

Recent Stories

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

30 minutes ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

2 days ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

2 days ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan