SC Branch Recuses Itself From Bahria Town Property Auction Case
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, has recused itself from hearing the ongoing Bahria Town property auction case.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Shafi Siddiqui, and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, was scheduled to hear petitions against the auction on Wednesday. During the proceedings, Bahria Town’s counsel, Farooq H. Naek, appeared before the court. However, the bench declined to hear the case, with the Chief Justice remarking that it would be more appropriate for the matter to be heard by the original bench.
Counsel for Bahria Town noted that the Islamabad High Court’s detailed verdict had also been issued and informed the court of his intention to submit further arguments based on that decision. Granting permission to file additional submissions, the Supreme Court referred the case back to the previous bench.
Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned indefinitely.
