‘SC cannot be left at the powers of one man,’ top  two judges writes in dissenting note in election suo motu case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Mandokhel have ruled that the role of the chief justice needs to be regulated, holding that one man’s show is against the democratic principles.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2023) In a major development, the Supreme Court two judges including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Mandokhel have ruled that the the top court could not be left at the powers of a single man.

“The powers of the chief justice are against the democratic principles,” held the judges in their dissenting note in a case related to suo motu on the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both the judges held that the rules be made to regulate the role of the chief justice because the chief justice had the powers to change the benches.

Justice Shah and Mandokhel also pointed out the reasons on the basis of which the judges could recuses themselves from a bench hearing a certain matter. They also discussed in the details the role of chief justice to exclude any judge from any case.

“It is right time to review the one man show of the chief justice,” held Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in his dissenting note. Justice Shah held that they regulated other institutions’ role but could not look into itself.

The top court earlier in the day had issued notices to the parties including ECP and KPK Governor and adjourned further hearing till Tuesday (tomorrow).

Sheikh Rashid, PTI and others had filed the petitions against ECP and others for not conducting elections on time. They said that ECP delayed the elections in violation of the court orders and the Constitution of Pakistan.

They asked the court to proceed against the ECP and others responsible for delay in the elections, and for not complying with previous orders.