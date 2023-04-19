ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that constitutionally and legally, the Supreme Court cannot ask the head of any institution to overrule the decision of the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that Federal Government does not mean the Prime Minister, but the whole cabinet and the Parliament, whereas, all the decisions were made by the Parliament.

To a query regarding providing funds for elections, he said that the Cabinet and Parliament adopted a principled stand regarding not providing funds. Furthermore, the Interior Ministry has told the Election Commission that it was not possible to provide 0.

3 million security forces, he added.

He further said that holding elections in the largest province of the country will destroy the effectiveness of the general election.

Criticizing Imran's Politics he said that Imran Khan has always abused his political opponents on the invitation of dialogue, adding that Imran has always considered the invitation to dialogue as a weakness of the opponents.

"The very existence of Imran Khan in the politics of this country is the negation of political stability", he claimed.