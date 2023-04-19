UrduPoint.com

SC Can't Ask Institutions To Overrule Parliament Decisions: Rana

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 12:10 AM

SC can't ask institutions to overrule Parliament decisions: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that constitutionally and legally, the Supreme Court cannot ask the head of any institution to overrule the decision of the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that Federal Government does not mean the Prime Minister, but the whole cabinet and the Parliament, whereas, all the decisions were made by the Parliament.

To a query regarding providing funds for elections, he said that the Cabinet and Parliament adopted a principled stand regarding not providing funds. Furthermore, the Interior Ministry has told the Election Commission that it was not possible to provide 0.

3 million security forces, he added.

He further said that holding elections in the largest province of the country will destroy the effectiveness of the general election.

Criticizing Imran's Politics he said that Imran Khan has always abused his political opponents on the invitation of dialogue, adding that Imran has always considered the invitation to dialogue as a weakness of the opponents.

"The very existence of Imran Khan in the politics of this country is the negation of political stability", he claimed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Interior Ministry Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah All Government Cabinet Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

17 minutes ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

17 minutes ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

16 minutes ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

17 minutes ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

16 minutes ago
 SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appoint ..

SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appointed as Lecturer Mathematics

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.