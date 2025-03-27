Open Menu

SC Cautions Law Graduates In Opting For Internship

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SC cautions law graduates in opting for internship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has contradicted all notions of internship programs sponsored by the SCP and cautioned students to remain careful and to report to the Registrar SCP if anyone comes across such a malicious campaign.

A written statement issued by the media office of the SCP Thursday says that it has come to the notice of the Chief Justice of Pakistan that certain quarters have launched Harvard Law school Seasonal internship program, projecting it as being sponsored by the Supreme Court of Pakistan which is not true.

This is to clarify that the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not sponsor any seasonable internship for students of any institution including Harvard Law School.

This is to caution the students to remain careful and should report to the Registrar office if anyone come across such malicious program.

It is also clarified for the information of all interested Students, that the Supreme Court runs a yearly internship program which is conducted through a proper process and handled by a Committee of Senior Supreme Court Judges. Other than this, the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not sponsor nor own any internship program.

