SC clarifies news about participation of Justice Mushir Alam in JCP meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday refuted a news item published in a section of the media regarding Justice Mushir Alam's participation in the meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) held on July 28 to consider Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar's elevation to the SC.

The SC PRO, in a statement, stated,"It has been reported in the media today (Friday) that during the convention/meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council held on Thursday, an impression was cast that Justice Mushir Alam Senior, Puisne Judge, participated in the proceedings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on July 28 to consider the nomination of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar for elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, notwithstanding that the said nominee was a relative of his lordship.

He said it was an absolutely false attribution and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar was not even remotely related to Justice Mushir Alam. The impression conveyed by the said imputation was nothing but to malign the impeccable integrity of judge, which was regrettable, he added.