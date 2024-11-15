SC Clubs All Cases Of Lady Health Workers
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 09:47 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday consolidated identical cases related to lady health workers for a joint hearing and subsequently adjourned further proceedings
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday consolidated identical cases related to lady health workers for a joint hearing and subsequently adjourned further proceedings.
The court also adjourned hearing on case regarding the service structure of lady health workers.
A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the case.
Meanwhile, the same bench also disposed of the case of Al-Jahad Trust against the federation after it became ineffective.
