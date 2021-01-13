UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Commends CDA Over Construction Of Cost-effective Sewage Plants

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

SC commends CDA over construction of cost-effective sewage plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday commended the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) over construction of cost-effective sewage plants in the Federal capital.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding large scale encroachments on Botanical Gardens and unplanned/unregistered plazas in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Bandial praised the Chairman CDA and said that CDA installed sewage plants at a very low cost. If these sewage plants projects were successful in Islamabad, these plants could also be installed in other parts of the country as well, he added.

He said that sewage was a big problem of the city.

He commended CDA for resolving the sewage issue. The CDA should also address the issue of odors, he added.

He said illegal construction was another major issue for Islamabad.

The Chairman CDA said that at first 300 building permits were issued in Islamabad but now the civic body had issued 2000 buildings permits.

He said that the CDA was also processing applications for construction receiving from rural areas of the federal capital. The process of submitting applications and fees online was also starting from today, he added.

Justice Bandial said that it was also important to empower local governments. Empowering local governments was a constitutional obligation, he added.

He said that there should be no illegal construction. The court was hearing the case for the public interest, he added.

The court directed the Chairman CDA to take steps for bio gas technology.

Later, the court issued notices to all provinces regarding sewage plants and adjourned hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Supreme Court Technology Bani Sajjad Ali Gas Capital Development Authority All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 3,362 new COVID-19 cases, 2,588 r ..

11 minutes ago

ITP resumes driving license service with anti-COVI ..

19 minutes ago

Monika Kohli appointed chief prosecutor in Yasin M ..

19 minutes ago

Nigeria records increase in COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago

DC visits hospital,checks cleanliness

22 minutes ago

UK billionaire and Daily Telegraph owner David Bar ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.