SC concludes contempt case against Sheikh Rasheed

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) The Supreme Court has concluded contempt case against Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the contempt of court case against Sheikh Rasheed filed by Girls Guide Association Rawalpindi.

During the course of proceedings, the Punjab additional advocate general informed the court that the demolished wall of Girls Guide Association was constructed the very next day.

The counsel for Girls Guide Association told the court that the lawyer for Punjab government fully cooperated with them.

The court ordered that the land allotted to Girls Guide should only be used by them and restricted the Railways Ministry to use the land.

The Supreme Court then concluded contempt cases against Sheikh Rasheed, MNA Rashid Shafiq and Rawalpindi commissioner and deputy commissioner.