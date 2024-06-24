SC Conducts Live-hearing On Sunni Ittehad Council’s Reserved Seats Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 11:46 AM
A SC 13-member full court is being led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan is currently holding a live hearing regarding the allocation of reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council.
The 13-member full court is being led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
During the proceedings, the lawyer for the Sunni Ittehad Council, Faisal Siddiqui, presented various arguments.
He referenced previous judicial decisions to emphasize the importance of interpreting the constitution within natural boundaries.
Siddiqui argued that independent candidates should be allowed to join any political party and accused the Election Commission of misinterpreting the definition of a political party, thereby neglecting constitutional guidelines on reserved seats.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail raised a question about how reserved seats could be granted to a party that did not participate in the elections. Justice Athar Minallah questioned the status of PTI as a political party, pointing out the inconsistency in its candidates joining another party.
Chief Justice Isa emphasized that the court’s focus would be on constitutional matters rather than political interests. He noted that the Sunni Ittehad Council did not lose its electoral symbol and criticized the failure to adhere to constitutional provisions.
Justice Muneeb Akhtar expressed concerns about the Election Commission’s decision to declare PTI candidates as independents, calling it a dangerous interpretation.
The hearing was adjourned temporarily, with the Supreme Court set to resume deliberations on the matter.
The Election Commission previously submitted a written response, stating that the Sunni Ittehad Council failed to submit lists for reserved seats by the deadline, leading to the rejection of their request.
The Supreme Court had earlier suspended decisions by the Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission, which had deprived the Sunni Ittehad Council of reserved seats for women and minorities.
