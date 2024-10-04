Open Menu

SC Constitutes Bench On Review Petition Regarding Double Taxation Treaty

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 09:53 PM

SC constitutes bench on review petition regarding Double Taxation Treaty

The Supreme Court has constituted a three-member bench to hear a review petition regarding the Double Taxation Treaty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court has constituted a three-member bench to hear a review petition regarding the Double Taxation Treaty.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will hear the case on October 21.

During this day’s hearing, Lawyer Saad Hashmi contended that the judgment was authored by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and former CJP Umar Ata Bandia also agreed with it.

He prayed the court to also include Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in the bench as he had given dissenting note in the judgment.

After this, the SC court formed the three member bench and also included Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in it.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Supreme Court October Court

Recent Stories

NCA organises Open Mic event

NCA organises Open Mic event

1 minute ago
 PM to host All Parties Conference on Palestine iss ..

PM to host All Parties Conference on Palestine issue on Oct 7

22 minutes ago
 Special education institutions get two modern buse ..

Special education institutions get two modern buses

32 minutes ago
 Enabling environment being provided to youth for s ..

Enabling environment being provided to youth for skill based training: Nasir Sha ..

51 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer

Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer

32 minutes ago
 Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Pu ..

Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab

32 minutes ago
DC unveils student information system at Chenab C ..

DC unveils student information system at Chenab College Jhang

32 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Mansha's sons in extor ..

ATC extends interim bail of Mansha's sons in extortion case

32 minutes ago
 Punjab govt focusing on departmental reforms, elim ..

Punjab govt focusing on departmental reforms, elimination of corruption, service ..

32 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 156,200 cusecs water

IRSA releases 156,200 cusecs water

32 minutes ago
 Tareen highlights commitment to quality education ..

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab

2 hours ago
 ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff ..

ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan