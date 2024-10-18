SC Constitutes Seven Benches For Next Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 09:48 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted seven regular benches for next week to hear the cases
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted seven regular benches for next week to hear the cases.
The first bench would be headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal while Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi are included in the second bench.
The third bench is comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Athar Minallah while the fourth bench comprises Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.
Similarly, the fifth bench is comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan while the sixth bench include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed.
Likewise, the seventh bench is comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.
Recent Stories
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15
Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months
Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment
Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
'The killings continue': Sinwar death brings no respite for Gazans
'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous cargoes
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces consensus ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting12 minutes ago
-
Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces consensus on 26th constitutio ..2 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur reviews crime situation of district2 minutes ago
-
PTI agrees on Constitutional Amendment Draft with some changes subject to leadership consultation: R ..2 minutes ago
-
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized2 hours ago
-
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh2 hours ago
-
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project2 hours ago
-
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri2 hours ago
-
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration2 hours ago