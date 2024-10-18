SC constitutes seven benches for next week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted seven regular benches for next week to hear the cases.

The first bench would be headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal while Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi are included in the second bench.

The third bench is comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Athar Minallah while the fourth bench comprises Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

Similarly, the fifth bench is comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan while the sixth bench include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed.

Likewise, the seventh bench is comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.