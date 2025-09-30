Open Menu

SC Continues Hearing In Super Tax Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SC continues hearing in super tax case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Tuesday continued hearing the case related to the imposition of super tax, as counsel for the companies, Shehzad Ata Elahi, concluded his arguments.

The five-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising other senior judges, heard the matter.

Presenting his arguments, Elahi contended that taxation should be applied in a routine and predictable manner, not through ad-hoc measures.

He said, “We are ready to pay all taxes, but there should not be a new levy introduced every now and then.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned the structure of the Finance Bill, noting that it was intended for the upcoming fiscal year and not for retrospective application.

Counsel Elahi also argued that while a 30 percent tax had been imposed on corporate entities, no such burden had been placed on non-corporate sectors, citing a relevant Sindh High Court judgment.

After Elahi’s submissions, Justice Aminuddin Khan asked who would present arguments next. Senior counsel Salman Akram Raja stated that he required only an hour to make his submissions.

When reminded that he was earlier expected to adopt the arguments of Makhdoom Ali Khan, Raja clarified that he had one specific point to raise independently.

The bench then decided that Raja would give his arguments before the break in the next hearing, after which counsel Farogh Naseem would begin his submissions.

Raja, however, informed the court that he would not be available on Wednesday and requested an hour on Thursday to conclude.

Justice Aminuddin Khan remarked that the court was keen to dispose of the case at the earliest. The hearing was then adjourned until Wednesday.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

2 hours ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

3 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

3 hours ago
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

3 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan