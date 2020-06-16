ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday continued hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement.

A 10-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference alleges that Justice Qazi Faez Isa acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that they agreed with the accountability of judges, but the petitioner alleged malicious and illegal collection of evidence against him. General cases were dismissed due to such legal flaws, which the reference had. It the reference proved to be malicious, then the case could be rejected, he added.

He said the ownership of London properties had been recognized. The petitioner also did not refuse to disclose the resources for purchasing the property, but he wanted action to be taken as per the law as the Federal board of Revenue issued notices under Articles 116 and 114 of the Tax Act. That matter should also go to the Judicial Council, which could take action if there was no malice.

He asked the government's counsel Farogh Naseem to prove that there was no maliciousness in gathering of evidence in today's proceedings.

Justice Bandial said they were aware of their responsibilities and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) could be allowed to decide the matter first. If the FBR's decision was against the judge's wife, then the Judicial Council could initiate the proceedings, he added. Justice Faisal Arab observed that no action could be taken against a judge except the Council.

He asked Farogh Naseem to think about the issue of action by the FBR and inform the court after the break.

Farogh Naseem said that it could be a better way for the court as the Judicial Council took disciplinary actions against the judges. On which Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the proceedings of the code of conduct would depend on any other proceedings. Farogh Naseem insisted that the proceedings of the Judicial Council did not depend on the proceedings of any other forum.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Bandial said according to him, the facility of law was available to the common citizen but the judges did not have it as per the law.

Farogh Naseem took the position that under the Service of Pakistan, the wife was not separated from the husband. He asked even if the FBR was given the power to decide, what would be the time frame.

Justice Bandial remarked that the Income Tax might say that the sources were correct while the Judicial Council may or may not agree with the decision of the tax authority and whether the purchase of property was halal or otherwise. The bench had full confidence in the Judicial Council.

Farogh Naseem pleaded the court to grant him time to consult the prime minister and the president. Justice Bandial then asked the counsel to continue his arguments.

Farogh Naseem argued that under the Service of Pakistan, no one could refuse to respond queries about his wife's properties.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked what would happen if a government employee was unable to get information from his wife.

Farogh Naseem responded that in such a case the government employee he should be sent to jail. The judge did not say that his wife was not providing information to him, he added. Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that if the husband could not get the record from the FBR, then his hands were tied.

Justice Maqbool Baqar remarked that the machinery of income tax was used, which was a legal procedure.

Farogh Naseem took the position that if a public servant was asked for details of the assets, he could not give an excuse for income tax. The record of Justice Isa's wife was not sought by the government from the FBR, rather by the Judicial Council. On which Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that the first letter to the FBR was written by the government.

"As a member of parliament, I will be disqualified if I do not provide details of my wife's assets," Forough Naseem said.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned whether the husband could directly ask for his wife's tax record from the FBR. "I think the husband can ask for a record," Forough Naseem responded.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the counsel to inform the court about law instead of his opinion. If the wife refused to provide information, how would the husband get the tax record, he added.

Justice Yahya Afridi questioned how the FBR and Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) got the information before the reference was filed.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned how the ARU was formed as the prime minister could only form a ministry.

Justice Bandial inquired what the ARU was and how the information was obtained.

Farogh Naseem said if the matter was left to the FBR, how much time would be given to the tax authority.

Justice Bandial remarked that the court holidays had started and the bench would ask the FBR to decide on the matter during the vacation.

Farogh Naseem said there were no flaws in the reference. Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel that he should take instructions and if the instructions were negative then gave arguments.

Justice Maqbool Baqar remarked that the question was whether the judge was responsible for his wife's property.

Farogh Naseem said that was not a question. Article 209 was a very serious matter and Waheed Dogar's complaint could not be sent to the Council. The prime minister and the president got verified the information of Waheed Dogar, he added.

Justice Faisal Arab remarked that there was no allegation of malice against the president in the case as he did not have the power to conduct an inquiry. There was no material of corruption in the reference, he added.

He said the entire reference work against Iftikhar Chaudhry was done in one day. The reference against Iftikhar Chaudhry was made in one day and then the Council was formed.

Farogh Naseem further argued that the government came to know that the judge;s wife had no means to purchase properties. It sent that information to the Judicial Council and it was not true that there was no record before the president. After reviewing the reference, the Council issued a show cause notice, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the court was not bound by the show cause notice. The question was that the source was asked from the judge without asking his wife.

He asked the Counsel to show the law that the judges were bound to respond to the questions about their wives' assets.

Farogh Naseem said whether the negative campaign was against the government or against the petitioner, it was reprehensible. The property belonged to the family of Justice Qazi Faiz Issa but he was on trial. He could not go to the press and deny the allegations.

On this, Justice Maqbool Baqar said the lawyer should not say such things, he should guess what would be the condition the judge.

Farogh Naseem said he did not say anything against Justice Qazi Faez Isa who called him a tout. Those were the words of a Supreme Court judge about him.

On which Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that he should not talk about revenge. He exhorted him to be patient by quoting a verse from the Holy Qur'an.

"If I was a judge, I would know the financial affairs of my wife and children. It is the legal responsibility of a judge to know the financial affairs of his family," the counsel said.

Farogh Naseem said how could a judge, who did not disclose his and his family's assets, meet the trust of the people.

He said all over the world, public servants were required to disclose their and their family's assets. The record was very quiet about how the judge's wife built the property while the judge was bound by the code of conduct inside and outside the court.

Justice Bandial inquired whether the Council could call the judge's wife and she could reply that she had bought the shop with the proceeds of the sewing machine.

Farogh Naseem replied in the affirmative that the Council could call the judge's wife and ask her where from the money came and how it was transacted abroad.

Later the case was adjourned till Wednesday.